PFLP-GC Chief, Ahmad Jibril, Dies in Damascus, Who is Palestinian Leader Ahmad “Abou Jihad” Jibril?

07/07/2021

The Secretary General of the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine – General Command, Ahmad Jibril, died on Wednesday in Damascus at 83.

Sources close of the late leader mentioned that he died of sickness at one of hospitals in the Syrian capital.

Jibril founded the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine – General Command in 1968. He carried out several attacks on Zionist targets and administered two deals to swap prisoners with the Zionist entity in 1979 and 1985 according to which around 1200 Palestinians were released from the Israeli jails.

Jibril was one of Syria’s and Iran’s allies and fiercely opposed all the settlement agreements between the PLO ( Palestine Liberation Organization) and the Israeli enemy.

‘Israel’ classified Jibril as one of its arch foes and attempted to kidnap him several times.

Source: Al-Manar English Website

Hezbollah offered on Wednesday the striving Palestinian people deep condolences and its jihadi factions as well as the command and members of the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine – General Command over the demise of the Movement’s Secretary General, Ahmad Jibril, hoping Holy God grants the senior Palestinian leader His Wide Mercy.

In a statement, Hezbollah mentioned that Jibril’s life was full of resistance, jihad, redemption and sacrifice on the road to Palestine, adding the he sacrificed his son ‘Jihad’ for the sake of the pure Palestinian soil.

Hezbollah indicated that Jibril used to believe in the continuous strife as the only path to liberation and unity among the resistance groups on the various fronts, recalling that he used to move from one righteous battle to another.

The statement mentioned that Jibril was characterized by solid determination,deep spirituality, heroic bravery, and distinct qualities that enabled him to occupy this adequate position in the history of Palestine and the region.

Hezbollah considered that the Palestinian people lost a prominent figure of honor and redemption, adding, “What condoles us is that our Umma (nation) and Palestinian people are following his path to liberation, resistance and victory”.

Ahmad Jibril is the founder and secretary general of the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine – General Command (PFLP-GC). He believed in armed struggle against “Israel” to liberate Occupied Palestine, and died on Wednesday in Damascus.

Who is Palestinian Leader Ahmad “Abou Jihad” Jibril?

Ahmad Jibril (Abou Jihad) is a Palestinian leader who founded the PFLP-GC. He was the Secretary General from its inception in 1968 until his death on Wednesday in Damascus.

“Abou Jihad” believed in the armed struggle to liberate Palestine, to which end he founded the PFLP-GC, a leftist nationalist Palestinian group that split from the PFLP, and chose to establish its headquarters in Damascus. The group executed many operations against the Israeli occupation.

Early Life

Ahmad Jibril was born in 1938 in the village of Yazur in the suburbs of occupied Yafa to a Palestinian father and Syrian mother. They were forced to emigrate to Syria during the Nakba in 1948 and settled in the city of Quneitra with his uncles. After receiving his high school diploma in 1956, Jibril moved to Cairo to receive an “academic-military formation,” graduating from the military academy in 1959.

Politics

During his studies in Egypt, Jibril became acquainted with the General Union of Palestinian Students, at which point he grew to become more acquainted with the idea of armed struggle.

In 1959, Jibril founded the “Palestine Liberation Front,” after the “Algeria Liberation Front,” which had influenced him. He would later merge with several leftist and nationalist movements to found the “Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine” in 1967. The movement was led by George Habash, while Jibril led its military wing. He would later decide to break from Habash’s front to found in 1968 the “Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine – General Command,” which today carries out important operations against the Israeli occupation.

Jibril was also firmly against any negotiations with “Israel” in 1974 and remained close to Syria.

Military Operations

The “Al-Khalisa” operation of 1974 was one of the first guerilla operations executed by the “PFLP-GC.” Three guerilla fighters entered the settlement of “Kiryat Shmona,” north of Palestine, killing and wounding tens of Israelis.

The front was also experienced in kidnapping Israeli soldiers and exchanging them with Palestinians in Israeli prisons, like the “Al-Jalil” operation of 1985 in which 3 Israeli soldiers were exchanged with 1150 prisoners.

In November 1987, two of its fighters used a light paraglider, landing near “Kiryat Shmona,” and killed two Israeli soldiers before being martyred themselves.

The PFLP-GC also carried out a large number of operations against the Israeli occupation during the occupation of the South of Lebanon between 1978-2000.

In 2002, “Israel” assassinated Jibril’s son, Jihad Jibril, the head of the front’s military wing in Tallet al-Khayyat, Beirut, by planting explosives on his vehicle. “Israel” considered Ahmad Jibril one of its worst enemies and had attempted to kidnap and assassinate him on numerous occasions.

Al-Mayadeen had broadcast a documentary entitled “Ahmad Jibril” in Arabic last year. This 12-episode documentary showcases the Palestinian freedom fighter’s memoirs, life, and approach to the Palestinian cause in all stages, beginning from when he laid down the principles for the Palestinian revolution.

The work is biographical and highlights many important stages in the history of the contemporary Palestinian revolution, and many of the nation’s causes, through the lens of a Palestinian Pan-Arab freedom fighter that refused to settle on the Palestinian cause; a man who was one of the most important and greatest military leaders of the Palestinian cause.

