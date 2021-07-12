We’re integrating entire Resistance Axis to prepare for war with Israel: Nasrallah

Posted on by martyrashrakat

July 12, 2021

Hezbollah’s leader Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah speaks about the tireless efforts today to integrate the entire ‘Axis of Resistance’ such that it be prepared to collectively enter a regional war with Israel if it ‘threatens al-Quds’.



The ‘Resistance Axis’ broadly refers to a strategic anti-Israel/anti-US imperialist alliance composed of, but not limited to, Iran, Syria, Hezbollah, Iraq’s Hashed al-Shaabi, Yemen’s Ansarullah, and various Palestinian armed factions.

Date: July 5, 2021



Hezbollah’s Secretary General, Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah:



I want to personally request from you (to exert) special efforts to help consolidate the new regional equation which we are proposing i.e. the regional equation to protect the Holy City (i.e. al-Quds/Jerusalem). The resistance in Gaza wanted to (establish the equation of) the resistance of Gaza (fighting) for the sake of al-Quds. We wish to (establish the equation of) the entire region (ready to enter a conflict for) the sake of al-Quds, and for protecting al-Quds.



These words are neither for media consumption, nor for scoring points. We have never done this in the past, nor are we doing this now. (This new equation) is a serious and real project which one can take as fact. Today it can be taken as fact (i.e. as in effect, applicable), even if nothing has translated on the ground yet. When the Zionists become convinced – and they are now convinced – that threatening the Holy City and threatening the Muslim and Christian sanctities in the Holy City will lead to a regional war, they will reconsider (the situation) and count to one million before taking any such steps. The mere launching (i.e. announcing) of this equation is capable of imposing (certain) rules of deterrence. What would then be the case if we worked to consolidate this equation, or rather, to translate it (into reality) in the near or not-too-distant future?



For this equation, we are (currently) working on integrating the elements of power of the Axis of Resistance, (that of its) states, governments, movements, and peoples. We are spending the nights in meetings to coordinate, communicate, study, set forth plans, drawing up the various possible scenarios and plans, (scenario) A, B, etc…This, however, also requires the shaping of a new (form of) public opinion, as we exit the difficult phase of the past ten years. We need a new (form of) public opinion.



Had we been talking about an equation to protect any other geographic region in Palestine, Lebanon, Syria, Iraq, or Yemen, the idea of a regional equation may not be very much accepted by many of our peoples. However, when we talk about the Holy City which concerns everyone, when we talk about the City of the sanctities that concerns all peoples of the (Arab and Muslim) nation, and all states and governments of this nation, and all the free people of the world, and all followers of the divine religions throughout the world, then this idea (of setting forth this new regional equation) ought to be accepted and appreciated (by the peoples of this nation), and (the idea) must have a solid ground which we (ourselves) must work seriously (to establish). This requires an intense effort in the coming stage.

