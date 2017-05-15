The speech of Al Sayyed Nasrollah in the Israeli balance خطاب نصرالله في الميزان «الإسرائيلي»

Posted on by martyrashrakat

مايو 15, 2017

Written by Nasser Kandil,

In each word, speech, and step, each one of them cares about the other before anything else; this is described by one of the Israeli commenters on the relationship between the Secretary-General of Hezbollah Al Sayyed Hassan Nasrollah and the leaders of the occupation entity. So what is important is the impact of the speech of Al Sayyed Nasrollah on the Israelis and how they read it, and what its position in the heart of this cumulative conflict in which the ideas, battles, weapons, and unstopped preparations participate in making its balances.

In the beginning, the Israelis stopped in front of Nasrollah’s announcement about the end of the north-east battles in Lebanon, and the end of Hezbollas’s mission in it, this front which the Israelis tried to open and to protect, as well as their rejoicing in the involvement of Hezbollah to fall in it, and their bet on its turning into a war of attrition that dismisses Hezbollah’s attention to concern about its war. It is the war from which Nasrollah emerged victorious after he has fortified the experience and the strength of his party; he has increased his popularity in cohesion and confidence. The Israelis wonder whether what Nasrollah has presented an example for the future presence of the fighters of Hezbollah in Syria will include the southern of Syria, or whether the bases of its south-east are different from the bases of its north, since it is related to Golan and the southern of Lebanon but the Israelis do not know the hidden about it.

The Israelis lost their Syrian bet in the war with Hezbollah in a way that cannot be denied, this is the first conclusion of the speech, Second, he stopped at the equations and the musical sentences that turned into symbolic slogans as” Israel is weaker than the cobweb” where the Israelis did not find in its confrontation but the game of the hidden voice behind the networks that do not reveal anything but the extent of the narrowness on one hand, and the disability on the other hand, as it revealed the fragility of the security communications system in Lebanon, but the equations of Al Sayyed remained and interacted despite the recorded messages most importantly ” we will be where we should be”.

“Israel hides behind the walls but it became disclosed” is the conclusion of the two speeches of Al Sayyed which he drew as an assessment of the Israeli security procedures, it is an extrapolation of the path in which Israel moved from the loss of the bet on its ability to retain every land it occupied, it fell in the southern of Lebanon in 2000, its fall has been confirmed in Gaza in 2005, then the fall of the ability to re-occupy Lebanon in 2006 and Gaza in 2008, 2012, and 2014 along with the fall of the deterrence ability in these wars, Israel after years of raising the slogan of restoring the deterrence ability it reached to the recognition of the surrender from the ability to achieve this slogan, and the enter to the stage of walls.

The equation of “We will be where we should be” stems from this Israeli intellectual surrender as an outcome of breaking the strategy of awareness by the resistance, this strategy has been adopted by the Israelis with the Arabs, then the success of the resistance, led by its leader Al Sayyed Nasrollah by removing that awareness and the transformation to a reverse awareness. As the content of the awareness was to overcome the idea of confrontation and the resistance, the content of the reverse awareness is to fall the idea of the deterrence, and to restore the things to their primitive way of fighting man to man and army to army, the ground is the field where neither the trenches nor the walls benefit, so the call of Al Sayyed according to the equation “we will be where we should be is “will be is there any fighter?”.

The reasons of force turn into a burden on the same force, the implicit equation of Al Sayyed which is embodied by the policy of detention and arresting, and the huge stocks of fighting capabilities of chemicals and nuclear weapons have become the bigger burden and the sources of fear and panic after the threat of Al Sayyed Nasrollah about knowing their places accurately , affecting them precisely, and destroying them strongly as every source of the force of Israel which it boasts of, from its Judaism which it will turn it into a system of minority that will plunge into the sea of the majorities from Palestinian and beyond, to its democracy which weakens the ability of taking difficult decisions in peace and war in fear of the change of the mood of voters towards its distinctive relationship with the West headed by America, so it has turned from a reason for feeling of confidence to a source of fear of subordination, and the exposing to pressures.

The Israeli commenters and analysts say that Al Sayyed Hassan Nasrollah knows their people, leaders, and experts more than they know themselves, he has the keys of laughter, crying, security, and fear which he maters provoking and controlling them, without the ability of anyone of them to stop the terror that awaits them, till Al Sayyed will one day translate his equation” We will be where we should be” after he said after he withdrew from the eastern of Lebanon that he did what he did in the war of Syria and he emerged victorious and stronger for many reasons, so according to the Israelis and the Palestinians together the equation became” we will be where we should be” “the one who crossed the borders for the sake of Syria will cross it for the sake of Palestine.

Translated by Lina Shehadeh,

-كلّ منهما يعنيه الآخر قبل أيّ شيء آخر في كلّ كلمة أو خطاب أو خطوة، هذا ما يصف به أحد المعلّقين «الإسرائيليين» العلاقة بين الأمين العام لحزب الله السيد حسن نصرالله وقادة كيان الاحتلال، ولذلك يبقى الأهمّ كيف وقع خطاب السيد نصرالله على «الإسرائيليين»؟ وكيف قرأوا ما فيه؟ وما هو موقعه في قلب هذا الصراع التراكمي الذي تشترك في صناعة موازينه الأفكار، كما المعارك والأسلحة والاستعدادات التي لا تتوقف؟

-بداية توقف «الإسرائيليون» أمام إعلان نصرالله نهاية معارك الشمال الشرقي في لبنان، ونهاية مهمة حزب الله فيها. وهذه الجبهة التي لم يُخفِ «الإسرائيليون» يوماً أيديهم في فتحها ورسائلهم الجوية لحمايتها، وفرحهم بتورّط حزب الله ليسقط فيها، ورهانهم على تحوّلها حرب استنزاف تصرفه عن الاهتمام بحربها، وتدفع قوته وناسه إلى تآكل لا قعر له. هي الحرب التي يخرج منها نصرالله منتصراً وقد زاد حزبه خبرة وقوة وزادت شعبيته تماسكاً وثقة. ويتساءل «الإسرائيليون» هل ما قدّمه نصرالله من نموذج لمستقبل وجود مقاتلي حزب الله في سورية، سيشمل جنوب سورية، أم أنّ قواعد جنوب الشرق غير قواعد شماله، وهو المتصل بالجولان وجنوب لبنان وله حكايات وحكايات يجهل «الإسرائيليون» المخبّأ منها؟

-خسر «الإسرائيليون» رهانهم السوري في الحرب مع حزب الله بصورة لا مجال لإنكارها. هذه أول استنتاجات الخطاب، أما ثانيها فتوقف أمام معادلات وجمل صوتية مقطوعة تتحوّل شعارات رمزية من نوع «إسرائيل أوهن من بيت العنكبوت». لم يجد «الإسرائيليون» في مواجهتها إلا لعبة الصوت الخفي من وراء شبكات عنكبوتية لا تقدّم ولا تؤخر سوى كشف مدى الضيق من جهة والعجز من جهة أخرى. كما كشفت ركاكة أمن منظومة الاتصالات في لبنان، لكن معادلات السيد بقيت وتفاعلت ولم يقطع الطريق عليها ببث الرسائل المسجلة، وأهمّها معادلة الغد «سنكون حيث يجب أن نكون».

-«إسرائيل» تختبئ وراء الجدران وباتت مكشوفة، خلاصة رسمها خطابا السيد في حصيلة تقييم إجراءات الأمن «الإسرائيلية»، وهي استقراء لمسار انتقلت فيه «إسرائيل» من خسارة الرهان على قدرتها الاحتفاظ بكل أرض تحتلها، وقد سقطت في جنوب لبنان عام 2000 وتكرّس سقوطها في غزة عام 2005، وتلاها سقوط القدرة على إعادة الاحتلال في لبنان 2006 وفي غزة 2008 و2012 و2014، وبالتوازي سقوط قدرة الردع في هذه الحروب، لتصل «إسرائيل» بعد سنوات من رفع شعار ترميم قدرة الردع إلى الاستسلام لليأس من القدرة على تحقيق هذا الشعار ودخول مرحلة الجدران.

-معادلة «سنكون حيث يجب أن نكون»، تنطلق من هذا الاستسلام الفكري «الإسرائيلي»، كنتاج لكسر المقاومة لاستراتيجية كيّ الوعي التي اتبعها «الإسرائيليون» مع العرب، ثم نجاح المقاومة وعلى رأسها قائد هو السيد نصرالله بكيّ كيّ الوعي، والانتقال لكيّ معاكس للوعي. ومثلما كان مضمون كيّ الوعي، إسقاط فكرة المواجهة والمقاومة، يشكل مضمون الكيّ المعاكس إسقاط فكرة الردع، وإعادة الأمور إلى النزال البدائي للجيوش… رجل لرجل، وجيش لجيش والبرّ هو الميدان، حيث لا تنفع خنادق ولا جدران، ويصير نداء السيد بمعادلة «سنكون حيث يجب أن نكون»، «هل من منازل؟».

-أسباب القوة تتحوّل عبئاً على القوة نفسها، معادلة السيد الضمنية، التي تجسّدها سياسة الأسر والاعتقال وتنفجّر بوجهها قنبلة موقوتة مع الأمعاء الخاوية اليوم، كما تجسّدها المخزونات الهائلة للمقدّرات القاتلة من مواد كيميائية وسلاح نووي، باتت العبء الأكبر ومصادر خوف وذعر مع تهديد السيد نصرالله، بالقدرة على معرفة مكانها بدقة وإصابتها بدقة وتدميرها بقوة، ومثلها كلّ مصدر للقوة تتباهى به «إسرائيل»، من يهوديّتها التي ستحوّلها نظام أقلية يغرق في بحر الأكثريات، من فلسطين إلى الأبعد، إلى ديمقراطيتها التي تضعف قدرة الذهاب بعيداً في القرارات الصعبة سلماً وحرباً خشية تبدل مزاج الناخبين، وصولاً لعلاقتها المميّزة بالغرب، وعلى رأسه أميركا، وقد تحوّلت من سبب شعور بالثقة إلى مصدر خوف من التبعية والإلحاق والتعرّض للضغوط.

-يقول المعلقون والمحللون «الإسرائيليون» إنّ السيد نصرالله بات يعرف ناسها وقادتها وخبراءها أكثر مما يعرفون أنفسهم، وأنه يمتلك مفاتيح الضحك والبكاء والأمان والخوف التي تسكن نفوسهم ويجيد تحريكها، والتحكّم بها، من دون أن يتمكن أيّ منهم من إيقاف مسلسل الرعب الذي ينتظرهم حتى يترجم السيد يوماً معادلته «سنكون حيث يجب أن نكون»، بعدما قال بانسحابه من شرق لبنان، إنه فعل ما فعل في حرب سورية وخرج منتصراً وأشدّ قوة، لأسباب كثيرة، لكن ليرث من هذه الحرب شعار «سنكون حيث يجب أن نكون»، وليضيف «الإسرائيليون» والفلسطينيون معاً «مَن اجتاز الحدود لأجل سورية فسيجتازها لأجل فلسطين».

(Visited 236 times, 236 visits today)

Related Articles

Advertisements

Share this: Share

Facebook

Twitter



Email

Like this: Like Loading... Related

Filed under: Al Qaeda, AngloZionist Empire, Axis of Resistance, Hezbollah, Intifada, ISIL, Nasrallah, Nasser Kandil, Palestine, Prisoners of Zion, PSYCO WAR, War on Syria, Zionist entity | Tagged: Hunger strike, Qalamoun |