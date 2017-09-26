Heroic Palestinian Op.: Three «Israelis» Killed, 1 Injured in Northern Al-Quds

26-09-2017 | 11:03

Three “Israelis” – two security officers and a border guard – had been killed in the north of the “Israeli”-occupied al-Quds [Jerusalem] in a heroic Palestinian operation.

“Israeli” Occupation Forces [IOF] said they had shot dead a Palestinian who they claim was responsible for the operation.

The 37-year-old Palestinian had “arrived at the rear gate of ‘Har Adar’ along with Palestinian laborers entering the settlement,” “Israeli” police said on Tuesday. He “aroused the suspicion” of officers on the scene, who called for him to stop. He “pulled out a weapon and opened fire at the force at the site.”

They also claimed that a fourth “Israeli” sustained injuries in the operation.

The Palestinian martyr, a father of four, was identified by Palestinian media as Nimer Mahmoud Ahmad Jamal from Bayt Surik village.

Over the past two years, “Israeli” forces had murdered many Palestinians protesting Tel Aviv’s restrictions on access to the al-Aqsa Mosque compound, which is located in al-Quds’ Old City. The mosque is Islam’s third holiest site after Mecca and Medina in Saudi Arabia.

The “Israeli” entity fully closed off the compound to Muslims after a reported shootout on July 14 near the site that left two “Israeli” soldiers dead and three Palestinians martyred. The closure sparked far-and-wide condemnation across the Muslim world.

The entity restored access to the compound later, but placed metal detectors at its front, prompting Muslims to continue their rallies and refuse to enter the site. Tel Aviv later also removed the detectors, but has set up CCTV cameras at the site’s entrances, a measure that Palestinians still consider to be a provocation.

Palestinians say Tel Aviv is trying to change the status quo at the site and manipulate the demographic configuration of occupied territories.

September 26, 2017

Palestinian resistance movements hailed heroic operation which took place Tuesday near Al-Quds and killed three Israeli occupation forces.

Hamas spokesman, Hazem Qassem, said in a statement that the operation in the so-called settlement of Har Adar, is a new part of the Intifada series.

“Al-Quds operation confirms that our uprising youths will proceed their fight till the complete liberation of our land and the complete freedom of our people,” Qassem said according to Palestine Today TV network.

“The operation means that our people will go ahead with their battle to secure rights,” the spokesman said, stressing that the normal relation between the Palestinians and the Israelis is based on confrontation.

Meanwhile, Qassem said that all attempts to Judaize and change the identity of Al-Quds won’t pass.

“Al-Quds is Palestinian and our people will fight till the end.”

For its part, Islamic Jihad resistance movement said the operation represents the conscience of the Palestinian people as it re-orders the national priorities which have been mixed due to internal disputes between Palestinian groups.

“The blessed operation in Al-Quds slaps in the face all those who call for normalization with Zionist entity, as it says that we’ll never cede one iota of our soil,” head of the movement’s media office, Daoud Shehab said in a statement.

The operation is a normal retaliation against the repeated attempts by the Neo-Zionism to take over Al-Aqsa Mosque and storm the holy site, Shehab added.

“The message behind the operation is: ‘Quit your dream, or else our weapons will chase you in every single corner and every road.’”

“Al-Quds is the compass and the goal,” Shehab concluded.

استشهاد شاب فلسطيني بعد تنفيذه عملية إطلاق نار في مستوطنة هار أدار قرب القدس المحتلة أسفرت عن مقتل 3 مجندين إسرائيليين، وقوات إسرائيلية تقتحم منزل منفذ العملية في بيت سوريك وتفرض حصاراً على قريته، وفصائل فلسطينية تبارك العملية وترى فيها استمراراً لانتفاضة القدس وصفعة لمن يطبّع مع إسرائيل.

قالت وسائل إعلام إسرائيلية إنّ شاباً فلسطينياً نفّذ صباح اليوم الثلاثاء عملية في مستوطنة هار أدار أسفرت عن مقتل 3 إسرائيليين.

وأشارت إلى أن عملية إطلاق النار وقعت شمال غرب القدس المحتلة قتل فيها عنصرا أمن وجندي من “حرس الحدود” وأدت لإصابة آخر بجروح خطرة.

في حين أفادت وسائل إعلام فلسطينية بأنّ الشهيد هو الشاب نمر الجمل من قرية بيت سوريك ويبلغ من العمر 37 عاماً.

— September 26, 2017

— September 26, 2017

وقالت المتحدثة باسم شرطة الاحتلال الإسرائيلي لوبا السمري أنّ الشاب الفلسطيني قام بالتقدم تجاه البوابة الخلفية لمستوطنة هار أدار مباشرة وأطلق النار تجاه قوة من شرطة “حرس الحدود” التي تواجدت في المكان.

وسائل إعلام إسرائيلية ذكرت أيضاً أن منفذ العملية وصل إلى المستوطنة في إطار دخول عمّال فلسطينيين، مشيرة إلى أن هذه هي المرة الأولى التي تحدث فيها عملية في هذه المنطقة بهذا الشكل وبهذا الحجم.

كما قالت إن القوات الإسرائيلية تنفذ عملية تمشيط للمنطقة للتأكد من عدم وجود مساعدين لمنفذ العملية.

وعقب العملية قامت الشرطة الإسرائيلية بتجميع كل العمال الفلسطينيين الذين كانوا عند مدخل المستوطنة وأخضعتهم لعمليات تفتيش دقيقة، وفقاً للإعلام الإسرائيلي.

كما داهمت القوات الإسرائيلية منزل منفّذ العملية في بيت سوريك، وفرضت حصاراً على القرية.

— September 26, 2017

فصائل فلسطينية تبارك العملية

وفي أول ردّ فلسطيني على العملية، قال الناطق باسم حماس عبد اللطيف القانوع إنّ الحركة تبارك العملية وتعتبرها “رداً على جرائم الاحتلال”، مضيفاً أن “العملية هي حلقة جديدة في انتفاضة القدس، وهي تأكيد من الشباب المنتفض أنه سيواصل القتال حتى الحرية الكاملة للشعب والأرض”.

— September 26, 2017

واعتبرت حماس أن القدس “قلب الصراع مع الاحتلال ولا مجال لاخراجها من المعادلة”.

بدوره قال الناطق باسم كتائب القسام “أبو عبيدة” إن عملية القدس “انتصار للدم الفلسطيني ونموذج لخيار الشعب في تدفيع العدو للثمن جزاء تغوّله وإجرامه المتواصل بحق شعبنا ومقدساتنا”.

أما حركة الجهاد الإسلامي فقالت “ما حدث هو عملية مباركة تصفع المطبّعين وتقول لا مجال للتفريط بذرة من تراب القدس”.

الجبهة الشعبية لتحرير فلسطين رأت أن “العمليات البطولية التي تستهدف المستعمرات الصهيونية هي الطريق لكنس الاستيطان وضرب المشروع الاستعماري الاستيطاني في الضفة المحتلة على نحو خاص”.

واعتبرت الجبهة أن عملية ” نمر القدس” البطولية في إشارة إلى اسم الشهيد إنما “تأتي في سياق العمل المقاوم ضد المستوطنين، ويشكل رداً رادعاً على ممارستهم وتغولهم على الأرض الفلسطينية”.

عضو المكتب السياسي للجبهة الديمقراطية لتحرير فلسطين طلال أبو ظريفة قال إن عملية القدس “رد فعلي طبيعي مشروع على ممارسات وإجراءات الاحتلال، وجاءت لمجابهة سياسة الاستيطان والتهديد اليومي من المستوطنين لأبناء شعبنا في القدس والأراضي الفلسطينية وتأكيد على استمرار الانتفاضة”.

من ناحيته قال منير جاغوب الناطق بلسان حركة فتح إنّ إسرائيل وحدها تتحمل ردود الفعل الفلسطينية على جرائمها.

لجان المقاومة في فلسطين باركت أيضاً العملية واعتبرتها تأكيداً على تمسك الشعب الفلسطيني بخيار المقاومة ورداً على الجرائم الإسرائيلية.

كما باركت حركة الأحرار عملية القدس ورأت فيها “رسالة تثبت حيوية انتفاضة القدس وتدعو للمزيد للجم الاحتلال”.

نتنياهو يهدد بعقوبات جماعية..وعضو كنيست تطالب برمي جثمان الشهيد في البحر

من ناحيته هدد رئيس الوزراء الإسرائيلي بنيامين نتانياهو بعقوبات جماعية وقال “من الآن اعرفوا سنهدم منزل منفذ العملية ونسحب تصاريح العمل من عائلته”، مشيراً إلى أن العملية تدل على أسلوب جديد في العمل.

وقال نتنياهو “يجب الاستعداد لأسلوب جديد وغير مألوف من العمليات”.

بدوره اتهم وزير الدفاع أفيغدور ليبرمان السلطة الفلسطينية “بالتحريض لتنفيذ العملية”.

— September 26, 2017

أما نائبة رئيس الكنيست نافا بوكر فدعت من جهتها إلى “إلقاء جثة منفذ عملية القدس في البحر”.

— September 26, 2017

الشهيد الجمل: يا الله !

وتداول ناشطون على وسائل التواصل الاجتماعي صوراً للشهيد نمر الجمل ولعائلته.

ومن أكثر المنشورات تداولاً بين الناشطين كان آخر من كتبه على صفحته في فيسبوك، حيث كتب الشهيد الجمل قبل ساعات من تنفيذه العملية “يا الله”.

وقام ناشطون إسرائيليون بمهاجمة صفحة الشهيد وكتبوا شعارات عنصرية ونشروا صوراً مسيئة للشهيد وللفلسطينيين.

ولاحقاً قامت إدارة فيسبوك بحذف الصفحة الخاصة بالشهيد وهو أمر تكرر مع شهداء فلسطينيين بعد تنفيذهم عمليات داخل الأراضي المحتلة.

إسرائيل حذفت صفحته من فيسبوك..الشهيد نمر قبيل ساعات من تنفيذه العملية: يا الله!

إسرائيل حذفت صفحته من فيسبوك..الشهيد نمر قبيل ساعات من تنفيذه العملية: يا الله!

