Saudi Arabia Allows For ’Israel’-Bound Flights to Go Via Its Airspace

Posted on February 8, 2018 by martyrashrakat

07-02-2018 | 13:20

Israel and Saudi Arabia: a match made in heaven

(or in Washington)

Saudi Arabia Allows For ’Israel’-Bound Flights to Go Via Its Airspace

Local Editor

Saudi Arabia reportedly green-lighted new “Israeli” routes put forward by an Indian flight carrier that would go through its air-space, something they never allowed for before.

Air India


The new route will cut the flight time between India and the Zionist entity down to six hours, boosting an already popular route.

Speaking to an i24NEWS journalist, the press office of the Indian embassy said the reports are yet to be confirmed. However, a number of “Israeli” media are dealing with the news as certain.

The Zionist entity reportedly encouraged Air India to invest in the new route with a $750.000 grant, said the Ministry of Tourism.

According to the London based press reviewer “Mideast Mirror”, Saudi Arabia considered buying the ‘Iron Dome’ military system from the Zionist entity, and secretly approached “Israeli” officials to ask.

Source: News Agencies, Edited by website team

Advertisements

Filed under: "Peace with Israel", AngloZionist Empire, Arab Zionists, GCC, MBS, MBZ, Palestine, Saudia, Shalom, UAE, USA, Wars for Israel, Zionist entity |

« »

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

%d bloggers like this: