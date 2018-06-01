The project of bartering Syria with Yemen and Lebanon with Iraq مشروع لمقايضة سورية باليمن ولبنان بالعراق؟

Posted on by martyrashrakat

مايو 31, 2018

Written by Nasser Kandil,

In parallel with testing paths led by Washington and its allies; the occupation entity and the Saudi entity about the results of the recognition of Jerusalem as a capital of the occupation entity and how to adapt to the stage of negotiation and path of settlements as well as the results of the withdrawal from the nuclear understanding with Iran, in addition to the European clarity of the surrounding international and regional balances and in the confrontation arenas in the region, and the course of negotiation between Washington and North Korea led Washington and its allies to put the option of bartering in front of Iran, Syria, and their allies in the axis of resistance waiting for months for the results of tests to become clear. The barter is between a Lebanese government that is convenient to the resistance versus Iraqi government that is convenient to America and Saudi Arabia including a reassurance to Israel of a Kurdish role otherwise the birth of the two governments will be disrupted and will remain on the waiting list.

The parties of the resistance axis and their allies in Lebanon and Iraq each in his country will refuse such barter. They will not get embarrassed for the disclosure of the impossible conditions of the Lebanese Forces as the seeking to make Lebanon a hostage to the Saudi swap versus big share of the Kurdistan Democratic Party in the Iraqi rule. Those who commit to the resistance in Iraq will succeed in managing that conflict in the light of the confused balances thus this will prevent Iraq from falling prey to the US-Saudi-Israeli alliance, while the Lebanese people will succeed in having a government that expresses faithfully the changes impacted by the parliamentary elections on the nature of the local balances despite the success of disruption in sparing time and waving of long vacancy.

The important endeavor to set balance is taking place in Yemen. Washington, Riyadh, and Tel Aviv depend on the equation of the impossibility to stop the progress of the Syrian Army in restoring the Syrian geography from the armed groups starting from Aleppo. The military resolving is taking place where there is no left room for political gains and where the recognition of the Syrian state through settlement is accompanied with humiliated recognition of the victory of the Syrian President and the Syrian Army. Therefore, the attempts to affect the compromises and to distort them with media are prepared, as posing questions about the meaning of an acceptance of a Turkish role or what Turkey did in the war on Syria and showing that the acceptance of the Syrian army depends on conditions as the non-deployment of Hezbollah and the Iranian forces with the Syrian army which is not real. It is known that the allies support the Syrian army in the war; they are not escorts of its sovereign spread. Because these riots will not change the origin of the new progressive Syrian equation that moves from one region to another, so the work is going on to impose new military reality in Yemen and to seek to employ it by creating similar compromises in which the group of Mansour Hadi is included consensually.

In the past two years the bet was on Taiz to achieve that balance, but all the tests failed. In fall last year the most important bet was on the coup against the former President Ali Abdullah Saleh in order to make Sana’a the goal, but the bet failed despite the preparation which preceded Sana’a battle. Today the bets are on the west coast towards Al Hodeida port, the attack has succeeded in achieving a remarkable progress. It is necessary to show the progress relationship between the open geographic territories and the type of force which was deployed by non-resistance groups in Yemen on the other hand. At the same time it not forgettable that the Yemenis are fighting for more than three years against the Saudi army, Saudi money, UAE army, UAE money, US weapons, and the Israeli experience and intelligence. Their steadfastness is a legend, but this does not mean to expect the success of the completion of the Saudi plan after new plans and new capacitates and forces have been allocated for its confrontation.

The forces of the resistance axis are demanded to grant more focus on the unfair war on Yemen and to organize solidarity activities with the Yemeni people, especially because Al Hodeida port is a sole marine port to provide Sana’a areas and others with the basic elements of life. The former Security Council has already issued presidential statement to stop any military action that targets Al Hodeida, calling to open the port to commercial navigation and lifting the blockade on it, but we must say to the Russian ally that the diplomatic movement in the Yemeni issue is no longer bearing taking into consideration and the cold calculations. The humanitarian massacre committed against that people worth loud voice in the Security Council as in every time the Americans and the Europeans do whenever the Syrian army advances to an area that was under terrorism despite the difference between this and that, between real massacre in Yemen and real famine that kills people and false claims of using chemical weapons in Syria and the hypocrite pretention of caring about the life of the civilians and the lies of the White Helmets.

Translated by Lina Shehadeh,

مايو 30, 2018

– بالتوازي مع مسارات اختبارية تقودها واشنطن وحليفاها كيان الاحتلال والكيان السعودي، حول نتائج الاعتراف بالقدس عاصمة لكيان الاحتلال وكيفية التأقلم مع مرحلة سقوط التفاوض ومسار التسويات، كما حول نتائج الانسحاب من التفاهم النووي مع إيران وتبلور التوازنات الدولية والإقليمية المحيطة به أوروبياً وفي ساحات المواجهة في المنطقة، وكذلك ما تستكشفه واشنطن في مسار التفاوض مع كوريا الشمالية، تضع واشنطن وحليفاها أمام إيران وسورية وحلفائهما في محور المقاومة خيارات للمقايضة، بانتظار شهور لازمة لتبلور نتائج الاختبارات: المقايضة بين حكومة لبنانية مريحة للمقاومة مقابل حكومة عراقية مريحة لأميركا والسعودية، مع تطمين لـ»إسرائيل» بدور كردي من الحلفاء، أو عرقلة ولادة الحكومتين معاً وبقائهما على لائحة الانتظار.

– سيتكفل أطراف محور المقاومة وحلفاؤهم في لبنان والعراق، كل في بلده برفض هذا الجمع للمقايضة، ولن يُحرجهم، ولا يجوز أن يُحرجهم كشف شروط القوات اللبنانية التعجيزية كسعي لجعل لبنان رهينة للمقايضة السعودية من أجل حصة دسمة للحزب الديمقراطي الكردستاني في الحكم العراقي، وسينجح الملتزمون بخط المقاومة في العراق بإدارة الصراع في ظل التوازنات الملتبسة بما يمنع وقوع العراق فريسة للحلف الأميركي السعودي الإسرائيلي. بينما سينجح اللبنانيون بانتزاع حكومة تعبّر بأمانة عن التغييرات التي حملتها الانتخابات النيابية على طبيعة التوازنات المحلية، رغم نجاح التعطيل بإضاعة الوقت والتلويح بالفراغ المديد.

– السعي الأهم لإقامة التوازن تشهده ساحة اليمن، حيث تنطلق واشنطن والرياض وتل أبيب من معادلة استحالة وقف مسار تقدّم الجيش السوري في استرداد الجغرافيا من أيدي الجماعات المسلحة، وفقاً لما بدأ من تحرير حلب ولم ينفع كل ما بذل للعرقلة في وقفه. وحيث يحلّ العناد مكان الواقعية يجري الحسم عسكرياً بصورة لا تبقي مجالاً لمكاسب سياسية، وحيث يتمّ التسليم للدولة السورية عبر التسوية يقترن ذلك بإذلال الاعتراف بانتصار الرئيس السوري والجيش السوري، لذلك تجري محاولات للعب على حبال التسويات وتشويهها بالضخ الإعلامي، على طريقة رمي التساؤلات عن معنى القبول بدور تركي والتذكير بما فعلته تركيا في الحرب بحق سورية، وبالتوازي تصوير القبول بالجيش السوري أنّه محاطٌ بشروط كعدم انتشار حزب الله والقوات الإيرانية مع الجيش السوري، كأن هذا مطروح أصلاً. حيث المعلوم أن الحلفاء يساندون الجيش السوري في الحرب وليسوا مرافقين لانتشاره السياديّ، حيث يسلّم له الأعداء بالانتصار، ولأن هذه المشاغبات لن تغيّر في أصل المعادلة السورية الجديدة التي تتقدّم وفق روزنامتها، وتنتقل من منطقة إلى منطقة، يجري العمل لفرض واقع عسكري جديد في اليمن والسعي الموازي لتوظيفه بتصنيع تسويات مشابهة تنتشر فيها جماعة منصور هادي بالتراضي.

– خلال عامين ماضيين كان الرهان على منطقة تعز لتحقيق هذا التوازن، لكن كل الاختبارات فشلت، وفي خريف العام الماضي كان الرهان الأهم على انقلاب الرئيس السابق علي عبدالله صالح لتكون صنعاء هي الهدف. وفشل الرهان رغم كل التمهيد الذي سبق لمعركة صنعاء والتبشير بالإنجازات فيها، واليوم تجري الرهانات على الساحل الغربي وصولاً لميناء الحديدة. وقد نجح الهجوم بتحقيق تقدم ملحوظ، وهنا لا بد من تسجيل حقيقة علاقة التقدم بطبيعة المناطق الجغرافية المفتوحة التي تمّ التقدم فيها من جهة، وبطبيعة القوة التي كانت تنشر فيها مجموعات ليست من النواة الصلبة لقوى المقاومة في اليمن من جهة مقابلة، لكن أيضاً لا يجوز للمتابع والمحلل أن ينسى أن اليمنيين يقاتلون باللحم الحي منذ أكثر من ثلاث سنوات، بوجه كل الجيش السعودي والمال السعودي والجيش الإماراتي والمال الإماراتي، والسلاح الأميركي والخبرة والمخابرات الإسرائيليين، ومجرد صمودهم أسطورة، من دون أن يعني ذلك توقع نجاح تتمة المخطط السعودي بعدما وضعت للمواجهة خطط جديدة ورُصدت لها قوى وإمكانات جديدة.

– قوى محور المقاومة مطالبة بمنح المزيد من الضوء للحرب الظالمة على اليمن، وتنظيم الفاعليات التضامنية مع الشعب اليمني، خصوصاً أن ميناء الحديدة منفذ بحري وحيد لتزويد مناطق صنعاء وسواها بأبسط مقوّمات الحياة، ومجلس الأمن الدولي سبق وأصدر بياناً رئاسياً يدعو لوقف أي عمل عسكري يستهدف الحديدة، داعياً لفتح المرفأ أمام الملاحة التجارية ورفع الحصار عنه، لكن يجب أن نقول للحليف الروسي إن التحرك الدبلوماسي في القضية اليمنية لم يعد يحتمل المراعاة والحسابات الباردة. فالمجزرة الإنسانية المرتكبة بحق هذا الشعب تستحقّ صوتاً مرتفعاً في مجلس الأمن الدولي أسوة بما يفعله الأميركيون والأوروبيون في كل مرّة يتقدّم الجيش السوري إلى منطقة تحت سيطرة الإرهاب، مع حفظ الفارق بين هذه وتلك، بين مجزرة حقيقية في اليمن ومجاعة حقيقية تقتل شعبه، وادعاءات كاذبة باستخدام السلاح الكيميائي في سورية والتباكي المنافق على حياة المدنيين وألاعيب الخوذ البيضاء.

Filed under: AngloZionist Empire, Axis of Resistance, IRAQ, Lebanon, LF, Nasser Kandil, North Korea, Saudia, War on Syria, War on Yemen, Wars for Israel, Yemen |