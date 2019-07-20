Shaker Amin: S. Arabia, UAE Throw Stones into Neighboring Yemen Equipped with Ballistic Missiles, Explosive Drones

Fri Jul 19, 2019 10:4

https://youtu.be/LMzaONWbhqoSpeaking in an exclusive interview with FNA, Shaker Amin Shaker said “from the rubbles of our houses struck by the coalition’s jet fighters we could have stood up again on our feet with a faithful will to defeat the enemy and take a revenge for the shattered bodies of our women, children and elderly people.”

Commenting on importance of the drone strikes, he noted “That is the correct definition of effectiveness when you turn to be able to strike deep inside the enemy’s own territories after they announced full destruction of your military capabilities.”

Shaker Amin is a Yemeni journalist and commentator. He has been reporting from Sana’a, exposing the Saudi-led coalition atrocities in the impoverished Arab country.

Below is the full text of the interview.

Q: The bank of targets of Yemeni drone strikes is widening day by day. How effective do you find the Yemeni drone strikes?

A: They are enormously effective to the extent that the Saudi king called for the session of three summits, [Persian] Gulf, Arabs and Islamic. What they just saw is just the beginning, and there is a lot more to come. We say that with confidence because we trust our leaders who have surprised their own Yemeni people before the enemy and the whole world; by producing such high tech devices from the scratch not to mention being under total blockade. From the rubbles of our houses struck by the coalition’s jet fighters we could have stood up again on our feet with a faithful will to defeat the enemy and take a revenge for the shattered bodies of our women, children and elderly people. That is the correct definition of effectiveness when you turn to be able to strike deep inside the enemy’s own territories after they announced full destruction of your military capabilities and infrastructures. Another reason why the drone strikes are extremely effective is that we are fed up with fighting our own people “the mercenaries” in an endless battle that is exhausting our capabilities; human and materialistic. It has been always time from the beginning to make the enemy suffer, feel pain and get burnt by the fire it started in the first place; otherwise, the war’s ending could not be even imagined.

Q: Yemen said the capital of Saudi Arabia and the UAE are within the range. Do you think such drone and missile strikes change the game rules in this war?

A: The drones and missiles resemble an electric shock to the closed-minded closed-eyed hypocritical international community, and send a clear message that their efforts to make the Yemeni war look like a civil war is not acceptable any longer. The free Yemeni people, leaders and army will not tolerate watching the blood-shedding and souls-taking of Yemeni innocent people while the Saudi and Emirati warmongers live in peace. Moreover, our leaders and army will not bear up with the fact that they steal our petroleum resources and other tax and customs incomes while dozens of Yemeni people die of starvation and diseases on daily basis, not to mention victims of air raids and artillery shelling. I think the regional puppets and their super power masters have understood by now that our war is ascending and our capabilities are developing day after another, and that Yemen is not an easy digestible bite, and that the long centuries of Yemeni civilization cannot be erased or stolen by reckless clumsy monarchies.

Q: Why do Saudi Arabia and the UAE deny important places targeted by Yemeni armed drones?

A: Because they want to maintain their image of power before the oppressed people of Najd and Alhijaz. The fake power that allows al-Saud continue stealing petroleum resources and Hajj incomes to support Israel. That’s the absent reality not many people know. As for the UAE, it is a mason empire of capitalism that depends on the attraction of foreign investments. It is a fragile superficial structure of glass that requires ultimate security and stability. So, you can imagine the impact of a missile or drone strikes. This is not a prediction but rather a warning. Do not throw stones on your neighbor’s house if your house is made of glass and your neighbor has ballistic missiles and explosive drones. Saudi Arabia and the UAE deny Yemeni Strikes because they are weaker than spiders’ web, exactly as their cousins in Israel.

Related Videos

Related News