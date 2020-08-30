Sayyed Nasrallah to Zionists: ‘One Israeli Soldier for Every Hezbollah Fighter’

Posted on by martyrashrakat

August 30, 2020

Sara Taha Moughnieh

Hezbollah Secretary General Sayyed Hasan Nasrallah delivered a speech on the 10th of Muharram in which he tackled local and regional developments as he expressed that “this year the 10th day of Muharram comes with greater sadness because of the absence of crowds expressing their love and loyalty in fields due to the virus”.

After offering his condolences to the prophet household and all the believers in the world, his eminence remembered two stances that we learn from Imam Hussein (as). The first is that “when rightness gets portrayed as wrong, people must take the initiative to reveal the rightness even if it was through martyrdom”. The second is that ” when oppressors and tyrants put you in front of two choices either war or humiliation, the answer is definitely “Humiliation… how remote!”.”“In the conflict today, the region is divided into two camps, right and wrong. Occupation, confiscating rights and terrorism are in one camp, and the rights of the Palestinian, Syrian, and Lebanese people are in the other camp…

Today, on the 10th of Muharram, we as Hezbollah reassure that we will never acknowledge this occupying entity even if the whole world did. Right is what these people and the regimes that represent them portray and wrong is what the US regime bluntly portrays from stealth to domination and oppression,” Sayyed Nasrallah stated.“The US policies in Palestine, the war on Yemen which is US led, while Saudi and Emirates are only tools and funders, the siege on Syria and occupying some of its lands, backing oppressive regimes, dominating Iraq and stealing its wealth, as well as the ongoing aggression against Iran since the victory of the Islamic revolution,” he added, assuring that “we have triumphed in the last years in Lebanon and Palestine and we will triumph in Yemen. We triumphed against ISIL in Syria and Iraq, and Iran triumphed in the war with its firmness and steadfastness.”“The future of this conflict in Palestine and the region is victory, just as this axis faced a global war and triumphed in the past,”

Sayyed Nasrallah stressed.On the Emirati peace with Israel, Hezbollah SG condemned the Emirati stance, referring to the Israeli superior attitude even in such a situation.“When the Emirates claimed that their peace plan with Israel will result in halting the joining of Palestinian lands to Israel, Netanyahu instantly held a conference and assured that joining lands is still in his agenda, and when the Emirates claimed that they will be receiving F35 from Israel after the peace plan, Netanyahu held a conference and tweeted denying that and assuring the Israeli military superiority in the region and its lack of trust in anyone in the region.”

“This is how they deal with anyone who crawls to them. Peace in return for humiliation. What the Emirates did was a free favor for Trump and Netanyahu in their worst political states.

On the local level, Sayyed Nasrallah hoped that the parliamentary factions will successfully choose a candidate for leading the government Monday in order to rebuild the economic situation and implement reformations.He further wondered about all those international and regional calls for responding to people’s demands saying: “We’ve always hoped for a government that expresses people’s needs. But how will these needs be known? Through public referendum? Public surveys? We are ready for discussing that with each other in order to cut the road on anyone who tries to impose his demands and claim that they are public demands.”

“We don’t claim that we represent all the Lebanese people, but we represent a percentage… as for Macron’s call for a new political era and his criticism for the sectarian system in Lebanon… we are open to any dialogue as long as all the Lebanon factions accept that,” Sayyed Nasrallah added.

On the port explosion, Sayyed Nasrallah called for a righteous investigation in the port explosion and called for announcing about the Army’s initial investigation results to put an end to all the lies and rumors. He further called for punishing the TV stations that took advantage of people’s emotional situation after the explosion and started lashing and stating lies, saying these must be held accountable by the official and judicial parts as well as people.

Sayyed Nasrallah reassured the resistance’s firm alignment with Amal Movement and its leadership and its support to the Supreme Islamic Shiite council and Imam Moussa Al-Sadr’s family in their responsibility to follow up his case.“Some unfortunate incidents that take place between young men in some towns are denounced and must be confronted with awareness, but with the strong relation between the two leaderships, we are able to pass these events successfully,” his eminence said.

Concerning the developments on the southern Lebanese borders, his eminence pointed out that “after Hezbollah member was martyred in the Israeli attack on Syria, Israel instantly knew that there will be retaliation based on the equations we drew with our power, not our speeches. This is how respect is attained.”Sayyed Nasrallah stated that the Israelis have evacuated all their locations on the Lebanese borders and have been in state of alert for the last period waiting for Hezbollah to wage any retaliatory attack and get over with it.“But today, I tell the Israeli that if you kill one of our fighters, we will kill one of your soldiers. We don’t care to retaliate by hitting machines or locations or causing material damage. All this financial damage can be replaced due to the large amounts of money you have,” Sayyed Nasrallah stated.

In conclusion, his eminence called for further awareness, responsibility, and commitment to the measures taking in order to limit the spread of Corona Virus and be able to commemorate Ashura next year hopefully.

Source: Al-Manar English Website

Related Videos

Related News

Share this: Share

Facebook

Twitter



Email

Like this: Like Loading... Related

Filed under: Hezbollah, House of Saud, Lebanon, Palestine, Syria, UAE, Yemen | Tagged: AngloZionist Empire, Axis of Resistance, COVID-19 pandemic, Humiliation… how remote!, Israel on one leg and a half, Nasrallah, Netanyahu, The axis of defeated, Trump, Zionist entity |