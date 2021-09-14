In support of Gilboa Prisoners, Spoons Thrown at the Israeli Embassy in Washington

Posted on by uprootedpalestinians

September 13, 2021

Source: Al Mayadeen

By Al Mayadeen

Hundreds of spoons were thrown in front of the Israeli embassy in Washington, in support of the Gilboa prisoners.

Spoons, a symbol of support for Gilboa Prisoners

A number of demonstrators threw dozens of spoons in front of the Israeli embassy in Washington, conveying a message of solidarity with the Gilboa prisoners.

Social media activists circulated a picture of the demonstration, which shows hundreds of spoons lying at the entrance of the embassy, in a symbolic reference to the Gilboa prison operation in which the six prisoners dug a tunnel from under the prison using a spoon to snatch away their freedom from their jailers.

This step comes to mock the Israeli enemy, after the six prisoners managed to escape from prison, despite the severe security fortifications of Israeli prisons.

It is noteworthy that the Israeli occupation had announced re-arresting 4 of the 6 prisoners, Yaqoub Qadri, Mahmoud al-Arida, Zakaria Zubeidi, and Mohammed al-Arida.

