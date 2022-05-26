Sayyed Nasrallah: Hezbollah Stronger than Ever, Al-Aqsa Provocations to Explode the Region

Posted on by martyrashrakat

May 26, 2022

Batoul Wehbe

Hezbollah Secretary General Sayyed Hasan Nasrallah emphasized on Wednesday that any harm against Al-Aqsa mosque will lead to dire consequences, warning that the resistance is stronger than any time before.

In a speech via Al-Manar TV marking the May 25, 2000 Victory over the Israeli occupation, Sayyed Nasrallah said: “At this moment, and since 1982, the resistance has never been stronger, it’s stronger than you can imagine. Let no one do any wrong calculations in this regard.”

His eminence congratulated all people on the joyful day of Resistance and Liberation, calling it one of the happy days that have passed over the Lebanese for decades, “this is how people felt when returning to their liberated villages.”

One of Allah’s Days

Sayyed Nasrallah extended his thanks to God Almighty for the promise he made to the believers, describing the day of victory over ‘Israel’ and liberation from its hegemony as one of Allah’s days.

“2000 Victory is the greatest achievement in the modern history, it’s a matter of pride on the Arabic, Islamic, and national level,” Sayyed Nasrallah said. “This victory proved the resistance’s ability to break the image of the ‘invincible army’, and gave hope to the Palestinian people and the peoples of the region on the prospects of achieving liberation and victory, by striking the final nail in the coffin of the Zionist scheme.”

Hezbollah’s leader pointed to the May 2000 Liberation’s aftermath, saying the moral achievement of the resistance is its behavior on the border with the occupying entity and with the collaborators who committed massacres against the Lebanese. Another moral achievement, Sayyed Nasrallah said, is that the resistance didn’t monopolize operations or achievements, it thanked everyone.

“The new generation shall acknowledge the humiliation and suffering the Lebanese endured at checkpoints and in prisons,” Sayyed Nasrallah said, adding that the Lebanese shall realize the true face of the Zionist regime which tries to hide. “He who resisted the occupation shall be recognized, and who conspired against his homeland shall be exposed, in order to avoid outbidding,” His eminence indicated, pointing that Hezbollah and the Amal Movement played the biggest role in resisting due to geographical reasons.

We’re Not Power Seekers

Making it clear that the resistance has never sought power in Lebanon, Sayyed Nasrallah said: “We did not fight for the sake of power in Lebanon, we fought to defend our country… We entered parliament to be the resistance voice, in 2005 we were obliged to join the government to protect the resistance’s back. Our presence in the government and parliament is aimed at protecting the resistance’s back and contributing to resolving people’s issues.”

The secretary general criticized those who ask ‘who entrusted you with resisting?’ calling it a bizarre question as though they do not consider ‘Israel’ to be an enemy and a threat. “Our moral, religious, and national duty obliged us to mount the resistance against occupation,” he reiterated. “Some in Lebanon do not consider ‘Israel’ as an enemy, they later labeled it so as a flattering.”

“The resistance is protecting the homeland and this does not need a permission from anyone. This resistance has obliged ‘Israel’ to send reassurance messages to Lebanon,” Sayyed Nasrallah pointed out, illustrating that differences and sparring over the resistance are too old, “there has never been unanimity over it.”

Sayyed Nasrallah stressed that “the resistance and its precision-guided weapons are what keep the occupation on alert, and protect Lebanon in light of the division.” “It is true that any attempt to disarm Hezbollah by force would lead to civil war,” he warned, advising that “the country is falling into an abyss, there might not remain a state to hand it over our arms.”

From a strong position, Sayyed Nasrallah renewed the call for partnership and cooperation, voicing readiness to discuss the national defense strategy. Nevertheless, he said the state should first handle the economic and political crisis in the country before discussing defense strategies.

“We are before two options, the first is the choice of a strong and rich Lebanon, and the other is the option of a weak and beggar Lebanon,” his eminence indicated, reiterating that Lebanon is strong because of the golden equation (Army, people, resistance formula). “Lebanon can be a rich state through oil and gas, we want a rich Lebanon as much as we want it powerful,” he said, adding “If you want to discuss the defense strategy, let us discuss how to protect and extract our offshore oil and gas first.” Sayyed Nasrallah stressed that this ‘requires daring’, criticizing how Lebanon “stands idly by while the enemy entity concludes contracts to sell its gas.”

“We told them to leave the resistance alone and focus on the economic crisis the Lebanese are facing, but to no avail.”

Al-Aqsa… A Redline

At the end of his speech, Sayyed Nasrallah warned that within days, things might happen in the region and might lead to an explosion, referring to the so-called Flag March planned by the Zionist entity on Sunday. “Any harm against Al-Aqsa mosque will lead to dire consequences as such issue provokes Islamic sentiments,” Hezbollah leader said.

“The Palestinian resistance is unanimous in responding, and things may lead to a major explosion inside Palestine. Any attack on al-Aqsa Mosque and the Dome of the Rock will explode the region as it provokes every free and honorable person,” his eminence warned.

Sayyed Nasrallah called for “anticipation, attention, and preparation for what might happen around us and have major repercussions on the region, this depends on the folly of the enemy.”

Pointing to the drills (Chariots of Fire drill) the Zionist army is conducting now, Sayyed Nasrallah said Hezbollah was still on alert and mobilized.

Words of Thanks

Hezbollah’s S.G. began his speech by expressing gratitude and saluting all those who took part in the course of Lebanon’s liberation in 2000 from the Israeli occupation. He saluted all who sacrificed, factions and sects, for the sake of the resistance, thanking all who provided help and assistance to the Lebanese resistance during past years, especially “Syria, Iran, and whoever stood beside the resistance during that critical time even if it was only a word of support.” Hezbollah’s leader extended gratitude to the Lebanese army for its help, especially in the late 90s.

Source: Al-Manar English Website

