IOF storm several West Bank cities, shoot dead Palestinian youth

Source: Al Mayadeen Net + Agencies
By Al Mayadeen English
Israeli occupation forces storm the Al-Masaken Al-Shaabiyah neighborhood and the vicinity of the Askar refugee camp.
Palestinian websites confirmed the martyrdom of Palestinian youth Saleh Sabra after he was shot dead by Israeli occupation forces during their attempt to storm the Askar refugee camp, east of Nablus in the occupied West Bank.
The Israeli occupation forces stormed the Al-Masaken Al-Shaabiyah neighborhood and the vicinity of the Askar refugee camp.
Local Palestinian sources reported that two Palestinian youths were injured, one of them seriously, as a result of Israeli occupation gunfire.
Other sources reported that Palestinian Resistance fighters confronted the Israeli occupation forces and opened fire on them in the vicinity of Askar camp and in the Al-Masaken Al-Shaabiyah neighborhood.
In the same context, confrontations erupted in Beit Kahil, northwest of occupied Al-Khalil, in the West Bank, after occupation forces stormed the town.
The occupation forces also stormed the Aqabat Jaber refugee camp in the city of Areeha, and the Silat Al-Harithiya area, west of Jenin, and arrested two young men from their homes.
