Hezbollah Warns against Miscalculations: Lebanon Needs National, Not Personal Intersections to Elect New President

June 10, 2023

Member of Hezbollah Central Council Sheikh Nabil Qawook

Member of Hezbollah Central Council Sheikh Nabil Qawook indicated that the Lebanon needs political intersection devised for the sake of the national, not private interests.

Addressing a crowded ceremony held by Hezbollah in Byblos city on the 34th anniversary of Imam Khomeini’s death, Sheikh Qawook warned the enthusiasts against miscalculations and the losing bets.

If some Lebanese parties conduct political maneuvers, Hezbollah is serious about calling for a national dialogue to discuss the presidential elections.

In an article written by Ibrahim Al-Amin, Al-Akhbar daily asked, “What is the magic that reunited the Free Patriotic Movement (FPM) with all its opponents?”

It is worth noting that Hezbollah, Amal Movement, and allies have nominated Head of Marada Movement Sleiman Franjiyeh for presidency as Speaker Berri called for a session on 14 June to vote for a new president.

Source: Al-Manar English Website

