Abbas bows before UN

20/02/2018

DAMASCUS, SYRIA (11:00 P.M)- Palestinian President, Mahmoud Abbas, just announced that the Palestinian Authority (PA) works for the occupation forces in the West Bank.

At a speech delivered before the ‘United Nations Security Council’ today, Mahmoud Abbas Announced that his administration works with the occupation of the West Bank and that he was open to various things including land swaps with Israel.

Abbas Appealed to the United Nations to help his administration achieve their aims, in a way that would please both them and the international community.

Abbas also failed to properly address or voice the suffering in the Gaza Strip, this comes as no surprise to his critics as the Palestinian Authority have been accused of doing nothing to help the humanitarian crisis, since the ‘Unity Deal’ signed between Fatah and Hamas last September.

The Gaza Strip was also touched on today in the United Nations, confirming that it will see complete economic collapse soon

