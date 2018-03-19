DAMASCUS, (ST)_ H.E. President Bashar Al-Assad in Eastern Ghouta with the heroes of the Syrian Arab Army on the front fire lines in the fight against terrorism, March 18, 2018.

The Presidency of the Syrian Arab Republic

https://t.me/SyrianPresidency

“You are waging the war against terrorism on behalf of all the world as the ongoing battle is not only of Syria; you have been changing the world balance through every bullet fired by you against terrorists and every tank driver has been reshaping the world map with every meter forward.” H.E. President Assad addressed the heroes of the Syrian Arab Army.

H.E. President Assad met during the visit crowds of civilians who were liberated from the grip of terrorists in Eastern Ghoutta.

The citizens gathered joyfully around President Assad and heartedly narrated some episodes of their suffering, hunger, fear amd misery during their imprisonment by terrorists as human shields, shouting ”with our soul blood we sacrifice for you President Bashar”.

H.E. President Assad asserted that the Syrian People are proud of every Army Soldier in defense of Syria and take pride in the field accomplishments against terrorism as to restore peace, security and save the lives of the civilians from the terrorists and their backers.

Dr. Mohamad Abdo Al-Ibrahim

Editor-in-Chief

alibrahim56@hotmail.com

https://www.facebook.com/Mohamad.Abdo.AlIbrahim

http://www.presidentassad.net/