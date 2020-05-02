Iran Warns Germany Of Consequences Following Hezbollah Ban

Posted on by martyrashrakat

South Front

On May 1st, Iran condemned Germany’s move to ban all Hezbollah activities in the country, and designate it as a terrorist organization.

The Iranian foreign ministry warned that there would be consequences of its decision, because it gave in to the wishes of the US and Israel.

Iranian government spokesman Seyyed Abbas Mousavi “vehemently condemned” the move in a statement.

The foreign ministry described it as a “measure serving the objectives of the US and the Zionist regime of Israel,” on Twitter.

The statement further said that the ban and designation isn’t “considering the realities in the West Asia region” and only takes into account “the objectives of the propaganda machine of the Zionist regime and the confused US regime.”

“It appears that certain countries in Europe are adopting their stances without considering the realities in the West Asia region and by paying regard only to the objectives of the propaganda machine of the Zionist regime and the confused US regime,” Mousavi said. “The German government’s decision has been made with a complete disrespect for the Lebanese government and nation, as Hezbollah is an official and legitimate part of that country’s government and Parliament, and has always been an influential political party in the arena of creating political stability in that country,” he said, adding that Hezbollah enjoys massive popular backing in Lebanon and in the region. “The German government’s decision has been also made with utter imprudence against a force that has had and still has a key role in the fight against the violent terrorism of Daesh (ISIS) in the region. The German government, therefore, must be held accountable for the negative consequences of its decision for the fight against the true terrorist groups in the region,” Mousavi concluded.

On April 30th, the German Interior ministry announced that all Hezbollah activities are banned in Germany, including political ones.

The move was hailed by both Washington and Tel’Aviv.

Activities of the group’s military wing have been banned in the European Union since 2013.

“Hezbollah openly calls for the violent elimination of the State of Israel and questions the right of the State of Israel to exist,” the German interior ministry said.

On the morning of May 1st, shortly before Iran’s response, Syria reported that Israel has targeted Hezbollah outposts in Syria, with potential casualties and disruption.

Up until now Germany refrained from any sort of actions that play into the “maximum pressure” campaign carried out by the United States against Iran. This action underlines that the vehement supporter of the effectiveness of the Iran Nuclear Deal may be switching camps to the US-led agenda on the matter.

