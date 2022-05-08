Ayatollah Khamenei: Syria Now Looked upon as a Power despite Devastation

Posted on by martyrashrakat

Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Sayyed Ali Khamenei says despite the devastation done to Syria by years-long war, the country is now looked upon as a major power.

Ayatollah Khamenei made the remarks in a Sunday meeting with Syria’s President Bashar al-Assad during the latter’s second visit to Tehran.

“Today, Syria is not the same Syria that it was before the war, although the devastation [of war] was not there at that time, but now Syria enjoys a higher degree of respect and credit and all countries look upon it as a power,” the Leader said, referring to major achievements of Syria in both political and military arenas.

Ayatollah Khamenei noted that Syrian president and its nation are now honored by all regional nations, adding, “Some leaders of countries that are neighbors to us and you, have relations with the leaders of the Zionist regime and drink coffee together. However, people of the same countries pour into the streets on [International] Quds Day and chant anti-Zionism slogans and this is the current reality of the region.”

He said various factors were influential in Syria’s resistance and victory in an international war, adding, “One of the most important of those factors was your own high morale and, God willing, you would be able to reconstruct the ravages of war with the same morale, because you have a great work to do.”

The Leader also commemorated the assassinated commander of the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC)’s Quds Force Lieutenant General Qassem Soleimani, saying, “That honorable martyr harbored a special zeal for Syria and made sacrifices in the true sense of the word. His conduct in Syria was no different from his conduct during the eight-year Sacred Defense in Iran.”

Ayatollah Khamenei said the high morale and vibrancy of the Syrian president could facilitated great works, adding, “The president and administration of the Islamic Republic of Iran are also really vibrant and have veer high moral and strong determination and they are very serious about the issue of Syria. this opportunity must be used to promote bilateral relations more than any time before.

According to Iran’s Nour News news agency, following his important talks in Tehran on Sunday, the Syrian leader left for Damascus.

Assad paid his first visit to Tehran in February 2019, after a tripartite Iran-Russia-Syria coalition managed to suppress Takfiri terrorists and restore partial peace to the Arab country.

Then commander of Iran’s Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC)’s Quds Force Lieutenant General Qassem Soleimani accompanied the Syrian president in his first Tehran visit. General Soleimani was later assassinated by the occupying US forces in Iraq upon direct order of then US President Donald Trump.

During their first meeting, Ayatollah Khamenei told Assad that the Islamic Republic was honored to support Syria and considered it equal to supporting the entire resistance front.

The Leader mentioned resistance of Syrian president and people as the main reason behind the defeat of the United States and its regional mercenaries, noting, “The Islamic Republic of Iran considers supporting the Syrian government and people as helping the resistance movement and current, and takes pride in it from the bottom of its heart.”

Source: Press TV

Tehran, SANA- President Bashar al-Assad paid a work visit to Tehran and met Supreme Leader of the Iranian Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei, and the Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi.

Talks during the meetings dealt with the historical relations between Syria and Iran, which are based on a long track of bilateral cooperation and mutual understanding on the issues and problems of the region and the challenges it faces, in addition to topics and issues of common interest and the latest developments on the regional and international arenas.

During his meeting with Khamenei, President al-Assad affirmed that the course of events proved once again the correctness of the vision and approach adopted by Syria and Iran for years, especially in the fight against terrorism.

“This confirms the importance of continuing cooperation in order not to allow America to rebuild the international terrorist system that it used to harm the countries of the world, especially the countries of the region over the past decades,” President al-Assad said, stressing that America today is weaker than ever.

President al-Assad pointed out that the Palestinian cause is increasingly re-imposed its presence and importance in the conscience of the Arab and Islamic world thanks to the sacrifices of the heroes of the resistance.

For his part, Seyyed Khamenei stressed that Iran will continue to support Syria to complete its victory over terrorism and liberate the rest of the country’s lands.

He added that Syria is achieving historical victories thanks to the steadfastness and courage of President al-Assad and the strength and steadfastness of the country’s people and army.

In turn, the Iranian President affirmed that his country is willing to expand relations with Syria, especially economic and commercial ones.

“Tehran will continue to provide all forms of support to Syria and its people, especially amidst the difficult economic conditions the world is witnessing,” Raisi said.

He added that his country will help Damascus overcome difficulties and considered that any suffering for Syria is suffering for Iran.

President al-Assad indicated that Iran is a brotherly country, a friend and a loyal partner, considering that the approach taken by the Islamic Republic of Iran in dealing with regional and international affairs benefits not only the interests of Iran and Syria, but also all the countries and peoples of the region.

