A MUST SEE: Father Mmanuel Musallam SPEAKING OUT on Nakba Day Plus ‘Peace” Photo Story

الاب منويل مسلم في ذكرى نكبة فلسطين هذا الخطاب القاه في المنتدى العربي الناصري
Treason’s Photo Story
==================
The Long Way to OSLO
Alan Hart the Linkman Between Perea And Arafat
Arafat: a Political Biography by Alan Hart
Old Posts
- Alan Hart: To Pevent the rising tide of anti-Israelism from being transformed into violent anti-Semitism, require preventing the final Zionist ethnic cleansing of Palestine
- “Two Peoples, One Future”- NO, BUT NO THANK YOU
- Palestine was NEVER a “lost cause”
- Who is trying to bluff the Palestinians?
- On Alan Hart and naked Hypocrisy
- ALAN HART: Does the Palestinian Diaspora Care Enough To Become Engaged?
- Alan Hart: Saudi King Abdullah Should invite Netanyahu to Riyadh? Commented by Uprooted Palestinian
- Do most Israelis and many other Jews NEED to feel persecuted? Commented by Uprooted Palestinian
- Alan Hart the Linkman of Peres with “FATHER PALESTINE”: Time to close the Palestinian file
Alan Hart and the Assasination of ABU JIHAD, ABU IYAD, ABU ALHOUL Paved the way to OSLO
=========================
Zionist Treaty with the King of Treason
Clinton with Arab Traitors
=====================
ABBAS and HAMAS
Palestine shall never die
